Stifel Financial Corp Sells 516 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

