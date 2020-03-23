Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emcor Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emcor Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

