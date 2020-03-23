NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $47,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $372.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $350.75 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.78.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEU shares. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

