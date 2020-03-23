Amalgamated Bank Has $952,000 Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after buying an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

