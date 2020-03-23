Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of HomeStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.