Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

