Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 9,570 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $32.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

