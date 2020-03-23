Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.