Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

