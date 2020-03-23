Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after acquiring an additional 411,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,782 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

