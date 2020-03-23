Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,565 in the last ninety days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

