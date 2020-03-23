AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.