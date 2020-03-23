Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,198.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,481,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,413. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

