Insider Buying: F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director John N. Crist purchased 2,000 shares of F&M Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. F&M Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
F&M Bank Company Profile
