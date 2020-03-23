Insider Buying: F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director John N. Crist purchased 2,000 shares of F&M Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. F&M Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

