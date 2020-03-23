Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

MANT opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mantech International by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

