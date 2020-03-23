Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.32 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

