Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $15,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

