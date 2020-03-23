$0.82 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million.

IRET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $12,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

