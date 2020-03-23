$2.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $2.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $46.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.37 million, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $79.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

