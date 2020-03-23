-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $18.39 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

