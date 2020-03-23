-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $18.39 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc.
Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank
Ashland Global Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank
Guidewire Software Inc Stock Holdings Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp
Guidewire Software Inc Stock Holdings Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp
Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in FMC Corp
Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in FMC Corp
Houlihan Lokey Inc Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
Houlihan Lokey Inc Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report