Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Major Shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. Sells 20,681 Shares

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $44,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,245,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 19th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $7,450,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.
EIGI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
