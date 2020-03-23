Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Major Shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. Sells 20,681 Shares

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $44,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,245,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $7,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

EIGI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

