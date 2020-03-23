Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.89.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

