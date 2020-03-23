Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,034 shares of company stock worth $1,071,302 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

