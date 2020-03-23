SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from to in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics PT Lowered to
SAGE Therapeutics PT Lowered to
$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc This Quarter
$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc This Quarter
W. R. Grace & Co Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank
W. R. Grace & Co Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank
Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc
Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report