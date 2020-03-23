SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from to in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

