$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

