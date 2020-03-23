W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRA opened at $31.80 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

