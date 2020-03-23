Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 747,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harmonic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

