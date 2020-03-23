Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.85%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

