Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,336 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $3.60 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

