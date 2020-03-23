Jefferies Group LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.76.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

