Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WYND opened at $19.69 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

WYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

