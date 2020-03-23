Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $33.81 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

