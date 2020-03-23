Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 318,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 483.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 613,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.