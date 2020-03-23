Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,881 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

