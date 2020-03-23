ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Acquires $30,290.00 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 542,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 381,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.