CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 461.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 401,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 964.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 384,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBAY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

