Amalgamated Bank Acquires 494 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $113.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. CL King increased their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

