Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.