Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $147,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKD. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,905,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000.

JKD opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.88. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

