Jefferies Group LLC Buys 21,849 Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.07% of DHI Group worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 596,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

