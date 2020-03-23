Jefferies Group LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

BSIG opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $387.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

