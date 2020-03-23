Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

