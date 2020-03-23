Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 625 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

