Devery One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Devery has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $75,048.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.02709705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00191021 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00042115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.