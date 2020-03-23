Manna Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $176,344.36 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000221 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,864.66 or 0.99379658 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,655,679 coins and its circulating supply is 656,915,881 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MANNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.