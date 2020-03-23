Winding Tree Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $93.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.02709705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00191021 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00042115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

