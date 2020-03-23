$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.58. Jabil posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $39,027.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

