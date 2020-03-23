$0.28 EPS Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. KEMET posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KEMET stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 45.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

