$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GP Strategies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPX opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

