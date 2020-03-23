Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.36.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.